Real Estate

Real Estate Technology for Agents

By Carol Morgan
atlantarealestateforum.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to real estate technology, Realtors® view drones and cyber security as the most impactful emerging technologies to their business, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors®. NAR’s 2021 Technology Survey examined NAR members’ current tech usage and attitudes about the future of real estate technology. In addition to drones (37%) and cyber security (34%), Realtors® believe that 5G (31%) and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.

www.atlantarealestateforum.com

Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Biggest Pet Peeves Real Estate Agents Have About Your Kitchen’s Layout

After casting their eyes — and keen judgement — on hundreds of kitchens, it’s only natural that real estate agents develop some clear opinions on what irks them about certain layouts. To get an insider’s sense of what to avoid, I polled four agents from markets around the country on what they don’t love to see. Whether you’re renovating, searching for new digs, or simply dreaming of a kitchen of Dakota Johnson-green-cabinet proportions, keep an eye out for these kitchen bloopers.
Real Estatetimebusinessnews.com

How Crowdfunding is Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate Investing

The real estate industry has been one of the best investment opportunities for years. However, it is typically only available to accredited investors with large sums of money. Recently, real estate crowdfunding platforms have emerged that allow for peer-to-peer investing with a low minimum investment requirement. Some real estate crowdfunding...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

AccuLynx Named Best Roofing Software Company of 2021 by Digital.com

AccuLynx roofing software is recognized among the most powerful platforms with payment features. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced AccuLynx among the best roofing software companies of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features. Experts at Digital.com...
TechnologyHousing Wire

What does the future hold for loan origination systems?

As the industry shifts from an emphasis on refinance to purchase originations, mortgage bankers are looking to leverage technology to speed up their origination processes and make them more efficient. They also want to meet customer demands for a contact-free, tech-enabled digital mortgage. With already-busy schedules, mortgage bankers need a...
Cell Phonesrismedia.com

CoreLogic Leverages Data to Revolutionize the Home-Buying Experience

CoreLogic is a leading property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. Trusted by the largest multiple listing organizations in North America and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals, the company has a singular focus: “to help our clients make smarter decisions through innovative data-driven insights.” But its approach toward delivering on that promise is anything but singular.
Interior DesignDesign Week

Where are the design opportunities in the home of the future?

Everything from climate change to growing inequality is affecting the way homes need to be conceived and designers are rising to these new challenges. Television ownership in the UK stood at just 36% in 1956 – five years later, three quarters of households had TV sets. Homes have always shifted...
Technologypymnts.com

AI Platform Dataiku Reaches $4.6B Valuation With $400M Series E

Everyday artificial intelligence (AI) platform Dataiku announced on Thursday (Aug. 5) that it had brought in $400 million in a Series E investment led by Tiger Global. Other existing investors in this round include ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures and Dawn Capital. New investors in Dataiku include Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

AI-Based Sales Tool Provider Mindtickle Turns Unicorn at $1.2 Billion Valuation

It’s raining Unicorns in India’s startup ecosystem. Mindtickle Inc., which provides an artificial intelligence-based tool to improve sales and product knowledge, has become the 20th Unicorn of the year by hitting a $1.2 billion valuation following a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp. The Pune and San Francisco-based startup...
Businessmartechseries.com

VideoAmp Hires Tony Fagan as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation of Measurement and Big Data Solutions

Software and data platform, VideoAmp, announced Tony Fagan as Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role for the company. Fagan will focus on the acceleration and innovation of VideoAmp’s planning, measurement and optimization solutions, along with the data that supports it. Fagan is one of several key hires VideoAmp has made this year with the intention of redefining media measurement and optimization for a more sophisticated advertising ecosystem. Fagan will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder, Ross McCray.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Enspire for Enterprise Social Advertising Solution Reformulated; Underscores Commitment to Providing ROI-focused Marketing Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Enspire for Enterprise, experts in performance-based digital marketing solutions for franchise, multi-location, and enterprise brands, announced the launch of an enhanced Social Advertising solution designed to harness the newest conversion-oriented features available within Facebook and YouTube’s advertising platforms. The new service leverages machine learning and AI-driven technology to optimize ad spend and impact. Combined with customized advertising strategies developed to support each client’s unique business need, the new solution provides targeted exposure, a high velocity of leads, and ultimately business growth.
Real Estateusajrealty.com

Denver Real Estate Market Report for July 2021

Good News for Home Buyers as Activity is Down But Prices Continue to Rise. As we head back into somewhat chartered waters, homebuyers face less severe competition. August's DMAR report shows 21.33% fewer homes sold in July 2021 compared to July 2020 and 9.98% fewer homes went under contract. It is typical to see a seasonal slowdown in buyer activity as we transition from June to July.
Technologymartechseries.com

SentiLink Secures $70 Million to Reinvent Identity Verification

As identity fraud gets more costly for financial institutions, demand for SentiLink technology platform soars. SentiLink, the leader in identity verification technology, announced a $70 million Series B funding round led by David Sacks of Craft Ventures with participation from Felicis Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and NYCA. This brings SentiLink’s total funding raised to $85 million. David Sacks and Victoria Treyger from Felicis will be joining SentiLink’s board as observers.
Businessthedesertreview.com

Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

Hazanov will lead international business development for the tech-driven creator company. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Youri Hazanov to its leadership team as Head of International. Hazanov joins the fast-growing tech business with a decade of experience after overseeing the international launch of YouTube in over 20 countries.
MarketsPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik and Fortune Launch “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” Data Analytics Site

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week debuted the “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the Fortune Global 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Global Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500 from earlier this year, providing a journey through how the recent COVID-19 crisis impacted the revenue and profit performance of the world’s leading companies.
Technologymartechseries.com

Aramex to Digitally Transform its Customer Experiences with Salesforce

The collaboration with Salesforce is in line with Aramex’s strategy to enhance customer service by investing in digital solutions. This marks Aramex’s largest investment in a digital platform in 2021. GCC e-Commerce Market to Reach USD 50 Billion by 2025: AT Kearney. Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Warehouse Automation The Next Necessary Frontier Of Logistics Digitization

Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of e-commerce, and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry's digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology, in particular, saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020.

