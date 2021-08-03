Real Estate Technology for Agents

After casting their eyes — and keen judgement — on hundreds of kitchens, it’s only natural that real estate agents develop some clear opinions on what irks them about certain layouts. To get an insider’s sense of what to avoid, I polled four agents from markets around the country on what they don’t love to see. Whether you’re renovating, searching for new digs, or simply dreaming of a kitchen of Dakota Johnson-green-cabinet proportions, keep an eye out for these kitchen bloopers.