Real Estate Technology for Agents
When it comes to real estate technology, Realtors® view drones and cyber security as the most impactful emerging technologies to their business, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors®. NAR’s 2021 Technology Survey examined NAR members’ current tech usage and attitudes about the future of real estate technology. In addition to drones (37%) and cyber security (34%), Realtors® believe that 5G (31%) and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.www.atlantarealestateforum.com
