WATCH: Oregon QB Anthony Brown previews 2021 Season

The Oregon Duck Football program hosted its annual media day ahead of the start of fall camp for the 2021 college football season. On Tuesday, Oregon quarterback and senior Anthony Brown Jr spoke with the media about his decision to return to Oregon for another year, his thoughts on this program and where it is at going into their fall camp practices, his leadership of the program, and his overall outlook of the 2021 college football season.

