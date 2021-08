The bulls did not get enough momentum for a successful violation of the resistance level at 1.1853 and the bears re-entered the market. The EUR lost ground against the USD and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair tested the important support zone at 1.1824. A breach here could strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD and could easily pave the way towards the levels from the end of July of 1.1772. The first resistance for the buyers is still the zone at 1.1853, followed by the upper target at 1.1890. A rise in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the U.S. non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate data at 12:30 GMT.