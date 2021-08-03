Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dike, TX

Residents Discuss What To Do Next In Fight Against Planned Dike Solar Plant

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Battle Over Proposed Solar Plant In Dike Receives Attention From National Media Monday. Dike residents Sunday discussed the next round in their fight to prevent a solar plant from being constructed in their community. Cynthia Martin’s petition to the 62nd Judicial District Court for a temporary restraining order and injunction were denied last month, but neither she nor the Dike residents in opposition allowed Judge Will Biard’s order deter them for long.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dike, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Legislature#Power Plant#Judicial District Court#Hopkins Energy Llc#Washington Post Magazine#Save Dike From Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – August 2021

Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly city manager’s report to Sulphur Springs City Council during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021:. The number of active cases in Hopkins County increased dramatically since our last meeting with 117 active cases as of August 2nd. There are 17 patients in the covid unit at the hospital, up from 0 last month.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Active COVID-19 Case Count In Hopkins County On The Rise

As has been the case across the state an country, the active COVID-19 case county in Hopkins County rose significantly over the last week, but, unlike in some larger cities where hospitals are having to divert COVID-19 patients to other healthcare facilities, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs is still able to accept new patients. In fact hospitals in the region continue to be at less than the 15 percent identified by the state last year as being at “high capacity.”
Austin, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Constitutional Amendment Order Decided for November 2, 2021 Election

AUSTIN, Texas – Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza today drew the ballot order for the 8 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Constables’ Fees To Increase in 2022

Those individuals required to pay fees in 2022 to the two Hopkins County constables’ offices will be paying a little bit more moving forward. The Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday approved increases to constables fees. Precinct 1 Constable Norman Colyer asked the Commissioners Court Monday to approve increases in their...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Commissioners Court To Consider RFPs For Architectural Services Qualifications, Road Use Agreements

Hopkins County Commissioners Court appears to have a full agenda Monday morning, with items for architectural services qualifications for two projects, road use agreements and an interlocal agreement. The commissioners court is scheduled to consider authorizing issuance of requests for proposals for qualifications for architectural services related to the hazardous...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Terrific Tuesdays Respite Program Will Reopen on Tuesday August 3 at 9am at FUMC in Sulphur Springs

Great News! Tammy Reardon has a very special place in her heart for persons affected by Alzheimers Disease, dementia and other causes of memory loss. Upon moving to Hopkins County, Tammy began to look for ways to help in the community. Uncovering a common need among those closest to persons disabled by memory loss… their caregivers…..Tammy organized a way to offer a weekly time-out from their responsibilities as caregivers, many of whom are family members. She calls it the Terrific Tuesdays Club. Upon arrival, each attendee is paired with a caring volunteer who offers one-on-one attention and assistance to fully enjoy their time there. Although closed for one year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club is back and will re-open on Tuesday August 3, 2021. Tammy and her volunteers are looking forward to helping both caregivers and those with memory loss to have a bright spot each week to look forward to. A major event is planned for the community on Thursday October 7 at 10:30am on Celebration Plaza. For details or with any questions about Terrific Tuesdays or the annual fundraiser, phone Tammy Reardon at 903-243-5620 or drop a line to 301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482. Also see Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club on Facebook.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Downtown Parking Poll: Most Want a Garage

Almost 50% of the people who took time to finish the Downtown Parking Poll want a parking garage, or feel a parking structure will solve downtown parking issues. There is no parking garage in the plans for Sulphur Springs. City Manager Marc Maxwell confirmed this Friday afternoon. He went on say that although a parking structure is possible, it is cost prohibitive. “It is possible, but with a cost per space around 11 times a normal parking space, it does not make sense.” said Maxwell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy