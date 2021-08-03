Honolulu-based Shifted Energy expands tech into Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of All American Battery Co. All American Battery Co. is a leading service and maintenance provider of batteries for a range of commercial and industrial applications, such as auto, RV, marine, and off-road batteries. This acquisition expands Motive Energy's motive power offerings and will enhance the company's efforts in meeting all existing and future demands of its customers. All American Battery Co. assets, employees and contracts will combine with Motive Energy. Under the leadership of Jason Holderfield, vice president of Motive Energy, LLC., the new team will continue to operate out of their existing Lake Havasu, Arizona and Parker, Arizona locations.