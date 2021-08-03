Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Honolulu-based Shifted Energy expands tech into Arizona

By Brian McInnis
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shifted Energy was recently selected as one of 20 startup companies among an international pool of 250 for the Incubatenergy Labs 2021 Cohort.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
947
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Startup Companies#Shifted Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

Birmingham-based biotech startup launches IPO, expands base in Alabama

Birmingham-based IN8bio, Inc. announced that it has completed its initial public offering (IPO), reaching a major milestone for the biotech startup. The biopharmaceutical company focuses on the discovery and development of gamma-delta T cell therapies. The company was originally launched out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham by William...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Motive Energy Expands Battery Business With Acquisition Of All American Battery Co.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of All American Battery Co. All American Battery Co. is a leading service and maintenance provider of batteries for a range of commercial and industrial applications, such as auto, RV, marine, and off-road batteries. This acquisition expands Motive Energy's motive power offerings and will enhance the company's efforts in meeting all existing and future demands of its customers. All American Battery Co. assets, employees and contracts will combine with Motive Energy. Under the leadership of Jason Holderfield, vice president of Motive Energy, LLC., the new team will continue to operate out of their existing Lake Havasu, Arizona and Parker, Arizona locations.
Agriculturetalbotspy.org

F3 Tech Expands its Advisory Resources

F3 Tech, an agriculture innovation accelerator program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is pleased to announce the addition of three industry experts to join its advisory team: Flor Andres, BillMcComas and Andrew Rose. Andres and McComas will join...
California Statedallassun.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Sense Distribution to Expand Retail Reach for Brand Clients Throughout California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California, doing business as 'The Galley', has signed a strategic agreement with 'Sense Distribution' which will significantly expand The Galley's retail distribution network across California and provide additional distribution revenues for QVI.
Jobsaithority.com

Tech Recruitment Titan Expands Office Base To Toronto

Award-Winning, Multi-Technology Recruitment Firm Frank Recruitment Group Is Expanding Its North American Footprint and Opening a Brand-New Office in Toronto. The Move Will Bring Additional Jobs to the Area and Broaden the Candidate Pool for Firms Looking for High-Quality Tech Talent. UK tech staffing specialist Frank Recruitment Group announced that...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

After raising $4.4B in merger, Lucid to expand size of Arizona factory

Fresh from raising $4.4 billion by going public in a blank-check merger, California-based Lucid Group Inc. is ready to more than triple the size of its Arizona car factory. “We’re accelerating our factory to accommodate increased volume. We’ve just started grading the site for a 2.7 million square foot expansion,” CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC after ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaq exchange on Monday.
Chattanooga, TNBenzinga

Montreal-Based ENERGY Transportation Group Opens Chattanooga Office

On Tuesday, ENERGY Transportation Group, an asset-based third-party logistics firm headquartered in Montreal, announced the opening of its brokerage division in Chattanooga, Tennessee, furthering its penetration into the North American transportation ecosystem. "The choice to locate our newest business division in Chattanooga was a no-brainer," said Shawn Girard, CEO of...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Finding a tech advantage as solar energy shines bright

The solar energy sector nearly doubled in 2020, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Much of this growth comes as consumers and commercial businesses look to cut energy costs, turn to more sustainable sources of electricity and stretch to reach 100% clean energy by 2035. As the third-largest residential...
Businesschatsports.com

Alpha Esports Tech renews and expands Oxygen Esports deal

Canadian esports tournament organiser and marketing firm Alpha Esports Tech has announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with North American organisation Oxygen Esports (OXG). As a result of the partnership renewal, OXG will assist Alpha Esports Tech in growing the subscription service on its online platform GamerzArena through...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Northwest Healthcare expands footprint in southern Arizona

Northwest Healthcare, which employs about 3,000 people and sees on average more than 800,000 patients a year, managed to grow its footprint in southern Arizona over the last year. It opened Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita late last year. Brian Sinotte, the company’s new market CEO, discussed lessons learned from the pandemic and how Northwest continues to grow amid challenges facing the industry.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Kehua Renewable Energy Production Line Expanded to Reach Annual Capacity of 40GW

In H2 2020, Kehua had built a new intelligent and multi-functional workshop covering an area of 4,000 square meters, which mainly produces PV/ESS products and systems above 500kW. The workshop is equipped with industry-leading reliability testing platform with the capability to test 6.25MW power level products under 30-60℃ adjustable constant temperature.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Caltech: Research project on space-based solar energy before real test

As part of a research project for space-based solar energy, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) plans to test the prototype of a satellite in space in two years. The Space Based Solar Power Project (SSPP) is conducting basic research into a process by which solar energy could be continuously converted into electricity and made available anywhere on earth.
Marketsbizjournals

Multiple D.C.-area companies closed $100M rounds in July. Here are more local ventures that secured investments.

Class Technologies Inc. closed July with $105 million in fresh funding — and it wasn’t the only company to crack that threshold. The online education startup announced its round within a week of Arlington risk management startup Interos Inc. closing its own $100 million investment. And that followed D.C. student loan startup MPower Financing with $100 million and Gaithersburg biopharma Sirnaomics Inc. with $105 million — for the second time within a year.
IndustryElectronic Engineering Times

Power Electronics-based Energy Storage Devices

Power electronics-based energy storage devices are among the fastest growing technologies for solving power quality problems. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month’s In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Arizona CISO: Not Just Tech, but Human Behavior

About 20 years ago, before she was the University of Arizona’s chief information security officer and deputy CIO, Lanita Collette worked as an archaeologist for the Navajo Nation as part of a training program for Indigenous students at Northern Arizona University. In the field, she increasingly uncovered something unexpected – a drive to work in information technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy