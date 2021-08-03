Cancel
Income Tax

Should the U.S. Copy Denmark’s Social Welfare Policies?

By Erica York
Tax Foundation
Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration’s proposals to increase transfer payments and expand federal benefits in many ways resemble the social safety net policies of Scandinavian countries. To fully follow the Scandinavian model would require additional taxes that place a higher burden on middle-income earners, but instead, Biden proposes higher taxes on corporations and households making more than $400,000. The resulting combination of tax and spending policies is largely motivated by the desire to reduce inequality.

