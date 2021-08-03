Should the U.S. Copy Denmark’s Social Welfare Policies?

When leaders push a country in the wrong direction, it’s sometimes hard for those leaders to admit fault and move in another direction. After all, it’s the job of leaders to move us one way or another, and it’s not in their nature to go back on something they’ve spent their lives believing in and teaching. Such is the case with our national security establishment, the Department of Defense, the State Department, the National Security Council, and many academics who do their bidding. It must be added that there are voices in the wilderness trying to bring us out. One of those voices is international relations theorist John Mearsheimer, who penned a book titled “The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities.” Mr. Mearsheimer reveals how our post-Cold War strategy has come at considerable cost in terms of lives and treasury.