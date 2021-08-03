Jeannene Colette Faller

Faller, Jeannene Colette Age 89 of St. Anthony Village passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021 at Benedictine of Innsbruck. Jeannene was born and raised in Little Falls, MN. Graduate of St. Cloud State University in Speech, English and Psychology. Jeannene married Gayle Wolff in Little Falls in October 2nd, 1954. They were blessed with 5 children, Maré Hélène Bonnette (Harris), Stephen Wolff (Kimberly), David Wolff (Ruginna), Sr. Paula Wolff, OSB, and Laura Jones (Tim) whom they raised in Minneapolis and Chanhassen, MN. Upon Gayle's retirement, the couple moved to San Diego, CA. When Gayle Wolff passed away on April 7, 1988, Jeannene remained in San Diego where she eventually met and married Harlan Faller, in October 1994. She and Harlan relocated to St. Anthony Village, where they were faithful members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish for many years. The couple received their masters in Theology together in 1997. Jeannene was preceded in death by husband, Gayle Wolff; grandson, Benjamin, Wolff; and sister, Arlynn Hann. She is survived by her husband, Harlan; her five children, 4 step-children, 13 grandchildren, one great-grand-daughter as well as many relatives and friends who remember her grace, unshakable faith and beautiful smile. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 10th at 11am with visitation 10am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2739 NE Stinson Parkway, St. Anthony, MN 55418. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535.