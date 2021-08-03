Cancel
Delano, MN

Betty L. Elling

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Elling, Betty L. age 89 of Delano, formerly of Wayzata. Passed away July 31. Preceded in death by her husband, Dennis. Survived by daughter, Cindy Becker; granddaughters, Amy (Troy) Schmidt and Kristy Heinz; great-grandchildren, Cole, Kali, Landon Schmidt and Kaitlyn Heinz; many loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11:00 Sat., Aug. 7th with visitation 2 hours prior to service at Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake St., Long Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family. Private interment. Rettinger Funeral Home Long Lake-Orono 952-473-6954.

