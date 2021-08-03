Cancel
Excelsior, MN

F. Wilmer Larson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Larson, F. Wilmer Age 88, of Excelsior, passed away August 1, 2021. Preceded in death by parents and sister. Beloved husband, father, grandfather. Survived by wife of 65 years, Marilyn; sons Daniel Larson, Jonathan (Lori) Larson, Thomas (Kamila) Larson; daughters Juli (Rand) Larson, Disa (Thomas) Kullman, Sara (Robert) Luke; ten grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Will practiced psychiatry for many years, intellect and conversation were of paramount importance in his life. He was also an avid reader, skier, golfer, and dedicated man of faith. Funeral service is Friday, August 6th at 11am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior at the church. Masks required. Free underground parking. Interment at Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church. washburn-mcreavy.com.

www.startribune.com

