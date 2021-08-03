Marilyn Joyner

Joyner, Marilyn age 92 of Lombard, IL, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away in May, 2021. Preceded in death by son Blake and parents Mr. and Mrs. Mossberg. Survived by children Cynthia (Ed), Dr. Claudia, Heather (John), Dwight (Jay), and grandchildren Brannon, Ryan (Jordan), Raymond, Olivia, Veronica, Gabriel, Julie, and great-grandson Jack. Among her family, Marilyn nurtured love for God and country, music and theater, literacy & history. Marilyn was a life-long learner, studying religion, politics and current events, health, and finance. In addition, Marilyn studied family ancestry from Sweden and Norway. Some of the most important connections of her life were with Swedish relatives. Having graduated with a BA in Latin American Studies, Marilyn had dreamt of becoming a missionary. Through the U of MN, she was active for decades in Wesley Foundation, Kappa Phi (focused on Service, Worship, Fellowship, and Study), and the American Assoc of University Women. Volunteering included organizing church retreats and community events, teaching Sunday School and serving as President of school PTA, assisting in political campaigns, singing in choirs, etc. Professionally, Marilyn was a journalist and editor for the Brooklyn Park Sentinel, a newspaper the family briefly owned and operated. Later she worked as an admin assistant for government agencies. For August 15 service info (in MN), contact 630-932-1500 or knollcrest.net. Memorials: if desired, to ProLiteracy.org.