Things Just Keep Getting Better For Ferrari

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
With no vacations to take in 2020, many wealthy individuals instead decided to spend their cash on expensive exotic vehicles. Bentley recently posted record profits through the first half of 2021, and during a recent earnings call, Ferrari announced similar success. Ferrari has shipped 2,685 vehicles so far this year, doubling last year's number and increasing 0.5% compared to 2019. Strong demand helped Ferrari bring in 1.035 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in revenue, more than double 2020's revenue and 5.2% more than 2019.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
