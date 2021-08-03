David J. Hainlin
Hainlin, David J. Age 56, of Crystal, passed away on July 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by father, David F. Hainlin. Survived by daughters, Megan & Laura; mother, Renee; brother Thomas (Shannon); nephew, Nicholas; nieces, Eleanor, Anastasia, Alexis, & Audrey; and many other family & friends. Visitation Friday, Aug 6th from 4-8 PM at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo. Prayer Service Saturday, Aug 7th, 11:30 AM, luncheon to follow. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com.www.startribune.com
