Steve Mather
Mather, Steve Long time Richfield resident, Steve Mather, peacefully passed away on Friday July 30th at the age of 69. Steve is survived by his wife Heidi Venema, his son Sam (Cassie) Mather, his grandkids Macy, Max & Mason. His siblings Gwen (Gary) Solseth, Pam (Brian) Sunder, Tim (Kira Dubrovsky) Mather, many nieces, nephews, family & friends. He is greatly missed. He is preceded in death by LeRoy & Yvonne Mather. Memorial Service Friday 8/6/21 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington MN.www.startribune.com
