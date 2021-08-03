Porter, Winston Troy Age 30, passed away July 30, 2021. In memory of Winston Troy Porter, aka Winney, formerly of Bloomington, MN. Son of William and Denise Porter. Troy was a kind, gentle, and loving young man. He was so loved by his brothers and sister, along with his nieces and nephews who adored his gentility and genuine presence. His footprints have also left their mark on many whose lives he touched on his journey through life. He will be missed. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.