Thelma L. (Hemmah) Granquist
Granquist, Thelma L. (nee Hemmah) passed away peacefully on July 29th, 2021 at 94. She will be missed tremendously by her children: Gary Granquist, Bruce (Kathy) Granquist, Brenda (Jim) Olson and her 4 grandchildren: Emma and Alex Granquist, Christian and Anna Olson and many relatives and friends. She was raised on a farm in Roslyn, SD and eventually moved to Minneapolis where she met Rudolph Granquist married and built their home in Richfield. Thelma taught ceramics and china painting and her love for painting touched many lives. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rudolph and 8 brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 9th 11 am at Washburn- McReavy Edina with visitation at 10 am. Interment: Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the MN Porcelain Art Guild (MPAG) or to the Pines Assisted Living. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.www.startribune.com
