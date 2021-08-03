Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Thelma L. (Hemmah) Granquist

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Granquist, Thelma L. (nee Hemmah) passed away peacefully on July 29th, 2021 at 94. She will be missed tremendously by her children: Gary Granquist, Bruce (Kathy) Granquist, Brenda (Jim) Olson and her 4 grandchildren: Emma and Alex Granquist, Christian and Anna Olson and many relatives and friends. She was raised on a farm in Roslyn, SD and eventually moved to Minneapolis where she met Rudolph Granquist married and built their home in Richfield. Thelma taught ceramics and china painting and her love for painting touched many lives. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rudolph and 8 brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 9th 11 am at Washburn- McReavy Edina with visitation at 10 am. Interment: Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the MN Porcelain Art Guild (MPAG) or to the Pines Assisted Living. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Art#Christian#Sd#Washburn Mcreavy Edina#Mpag#The Pines Assisted Living#Edina Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Potosi, MOtheijnews.com

Lacquinita Donnelly

Lacquinita Donnelly, also known as “Lac”, of Potosi was born on March 28, 1962 in Chikota, Oklahoma, a daughter to the late Leroy and Charlotte Richardson Stone. Lac passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, having reached the age of fifty-nine years, three months, and eighteen days. Those who remain...
Zumbrota, MNNews-Record

Betty Buck 1941-2021

Betty Buck, 80, of Zumbrota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and daughters on July 16, 2021, following complications from metastatic breast cancer. Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Hanson was born February 2, 1941, in Benson, Minnesota, the daughter of Chester and Ellen (Kvam) Hanson. She graduated from Benson High School in 1959 and from the University of Minnesota in 1963, with a B.S. degree in home economics education. On June 29, 1963, she married Donnell Buck at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Benson, MN.
SocietyColumbia Basin Herald

Joshua John Griffin

Joshua John Griffin came into this world on July 16, 1977. He had such a beautiful head of blonde hair that the nurses called him the “Robert Redford of the nursery.” He was nearly three weeks late. He could already hold his head up and the day after we took him home, he reached out and grabbed the cat that was walking along the sofa where he lay. From then on, Joshua was always late to everything. He epitomized the cliché “a day late and a dollar short.” The consequences, however, were often brutal.
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Randolph Vent

CAREY — Randolph “Randy” S. Vent, 70, of rural Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence. At Randy’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Randy’s family. Condolences may be expressed by visiting StombaughBatton.com. Subscribe to the Daily Chief...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Dalphine Buie Adams

SANFORD — Dalphine Buie Adams, 68 of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday (07/21/21) at her residence. The public viewing is from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Pilgrims’ Rest Church in Sanford. Burial follows at the church cemetery. Thank you...
gilavalleycentral.net

Maci Jo Reed

Maci Jo Reed, the daughter of Adam and Laura Reed, returned home to her Father in Heaven Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at the tender age of 4. Maci leaves to mourn: her parents; Adam and Laura Reed, her siblings, Gavin, Ethan and Ava; her paternal grandmother, Lori Lofgreen; and her grandfather, Larry Lofgreen. her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lynn Duncan. Maci was received into Heaven by her siblings, Trenton, Parker and Olivia.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Darrelle O'Brian Gunter

SANFORD — Darrelle O’Brian “OB” Gunter, 37, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday (07/23/21) at Genesis HealthCare in Mt. Olive. He leaves his memories with his mother and father, Medena Gunter (William) and Darryl Trapp; one daughter, Kenya Gunter “Sunshine”; one brother, Reginald Gunter; two sisters, Preosha Johnson and Teliah Tabon; six nieces, Zhaliah, Mariah, London, Kyliah, Chloe and Ava; two nephews, Jayvier and Joaquin; three uncles, Thomas Steward (Janet), Jeremy Trapp, Walter Trapp (Yolanda); two aunts, Veronica and Nita Gunter; forever in his heart Sheena Royal and his two godsons, KJ and Javi; special friends/cousins that was the left to right, Chase Lee, Tony Harrington, Justin Trapp and MaKisha Harris. He was loved by many other family and friends.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Dills celebrate 60th anniversary

SIDNEY — Thomas and Marcella Dill, of Sidney, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2021. Thomas and the former Marcella Manning were married on a pleasant day on Aug. 4, 1961 at United Methodist Church in Pemberton. The Rev. Lloyd Tennies officiated the ceremony. The organist was Karen Clayton, a school friend of the bride. Matron of honor was Glenna Shoffner and best man was Jim Dill.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Larry F. Canfield

A memorial service for 83-year-old Larry F. Canfield of Washington will be held Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Burlington. The family will greet friends from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the great-grandchildren’s college fund.
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Greg and Linda Murry

Newport High School sweethearts Greg and Linda (Nichols) Murry, of Tidewater, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Aug. 7. The couple was married in a ceremony at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport on Aug. 7, 1971, surrounded by friends and family. The story has it that there was an epic reception after the ceremony at the home of Toby and Martha Murry, followed by dancing at a local favorite establishment named Jakes. While Greg and Linda did not attend either reception, the festivities were talked about for years afterward.
Columbus Junction, IAkciiradio.com

Norma F. Jennings

Funeral services for 87-year-old Norma F. Jennings of Columbus Junction will be at 11a.m. Friday, July 23rd at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Burial will be at the Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 22nd from 4-7p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Louisa County Ambulance Service.
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Ellen Miller

Barbara Ellen Miller, 87, Milford, passed away July 21, 2021. What is the measure of a good life? For her, it was measured in simple faith, love of family, and service to others. She devoted her life to making sure no one went without a kind word, a bite to eat, and a place to rest.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Christina Swinehart

Christina B. Swinehart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Nevada, passed away July 25, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will be in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Dr. Ray Ryan Easley

Husband, father, grandfather, global minister of Jesus Christ, ordained minister, Elder, adjunct faculty member, senior leader, Dean, and so much more. Please visit Stillinger Family Funeral Home for his full obituary on a life fully lived.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Juanita Collins

The daughter of the late George and Bessie Collins of Brookhaven, Juanita Collins’ memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Mrs. Collins, age 82, fell asleep in death July 21, 2021, at her Chicago home. Juanita was a graduate of Alexander High School. She...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Kevin Wayne Crossett

Family of 62-year-old Kevin Wayne Crossett of Ainsworth will receive friends from 1-2p.m. Sunday, August 8th at the Marr Park Conservation Center. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Marr Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Lily Belle Rapoport

Lisa and Sam Rapoport of Columbus happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Belle Rapoport, in March. She joins big brothers Jonah and Max. Maternal grandparents are Joanne and Alan Frey of Beachwood. Paternal grandparents are Susan Rapoport of Columbus and the late Ken Rapoport. Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and the late Bernie Gordon of Beachwood, and the late Georgeann and Carl Frey. Paternal great-grandparents are Gertrude and Robert Kahn of Dayton, and the late Sara and Sam Rapoport. Lily is named in memory of her maternal great-grandfather, Bernie Gordon.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Mary Laudick

Mary Lee F. (Deitering) Laudick, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday July 30, 2021, in the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Visitation is 12-3 p.m. Sunday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home.
New Bethlehem, PAexplore venango

Jennifer Lynne Bevak

Jennifer Lynne Bevak, 50, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness. Born November 12, 1970, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of Anthony and Judith Ann Hetrick Bevak. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

Community Policy