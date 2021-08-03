Cancel
Why the Bank of England must not bow to pressure to tighten monetary policy

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter keeping interest rates unchanged for 17 months and maintaining its quantitative easing (QE) programme since November 2020, all eyes are back on the Bank of England this week thanks to a confluence of events. Inflation has risen to 2.5 per cent, above its target of 2.0 per cent. Blockages...

