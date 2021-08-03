Charles Wilford Peterson

Peterson, Charles Wilford Age 84, of Apple Valley MN passed away July 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Clara, brothers Ervin, Henry, Herman, and sister, Lucille. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia, son David (Patty), daughter Janelle (James), grandchildren Sierra, Valerye, Tiva, Ginny (Trevor), Kayla, James as well as four great grandchildren. Charles loved God, his family, and his country. He led an active life as a valued member of his church community and was the greatest of role models for his loving family. Charles was an electrical engineer with Unisys until his retirement. Although he is greatly missed, we look forward to being reunited with him when one day we also return home. Funeral service Saturday August 7 at 1pm and visitation one hour prior at Living Word Lutheran Church at 4300 Nicols Rd, Eagan, MN 55122. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 whitefuneralhomes.com.