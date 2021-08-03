Cancel
Wayzata, MN

Steven M. Corbett

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Corbett, Steven M. died suddenly on August 1, 2021. Steve was born on November 3, 1970, in Valparaiso, Indiana to Claire and Donald Corbett. He was an outstanding football, wrestling, and baseball athlete for LaPorte High School. He was inducted into the Laporte High School football Hall of Fame. Steve graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana with honors holding a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in manufacturing. In 2002 he earned an MBA in International Business from Emory University. Steve began his career after graduating from Purdue University at Allied Signal Aerospace in South Bend, Indiana, Parker Hannifin in Kalamazoo Michigan and Dublin, Georgia in aeronautical engineering. After receiving his MBA, he worked at DePuy Orthopedics in Warsaw, Indiana as Director of Manufacturing and then joined Johnson and Johnson DePuy division as Vice President of Global Supply Chain. While working in Warsaw, he served as Board of Directors for United Way. In 2019, he became Vice President of Multi- Site Operations at Boston Scientific where he was a great leader for the global supply chain and peripheral interventions teams. He was well known for his collaborative and calm approach. Steve was a mentor to many and always had time to listen, give guidance, and coach. A devoted family man, he leaves behind his loving wife, Laura (Dobbins), son Ian, and daughter Abby. Laura and Steve were planning their next adventure in their almost 25 years of marriage soon to become empty nesters, with plans for travel and fun. Their son Ian will be attending his senior year at Xavier University. Their daughter Abby will be attending her freshman year at University of Minnesota. They are committed to making their father proud. He has also survived by his mother Claire Corbett of Laporte Indiana and his brother Richard (Lucinda and Ariel) of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father Donald and his brother Guy. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in Steve's name to an organization of your choice. Memorial service 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the service. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.

www.startribune.com

Wayzata, MN
#Valparaiso University#Emory University#Indiana University#Purdue University Global#Laporte High School#Laporte High School#Hall Of Fame#International Business#Allied Signal Aerospace#Depuy Orthopedics#Johnson Depuy#Board Of Directors#United Way#Xavier University#University Of Minnesota
