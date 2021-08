CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled frontal boundary will remain near the coast today, a few showers can’t be ruled out but the heaviest rain will remain offshore. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with some sunshine. Heavier downpours will become more likely on Friday as the frontal boundary moves closer to the coast, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We transition back to a more typical (hotter) weather pattern by the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s this Saturday, low 90s on Sunday.