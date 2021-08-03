Britney Spears Locked Herself in Her Bathroom Overnight, Recounts Ordeal on Instagram
Britney Spears once locked herself in her bathroom overnight, and she's reliving the tale for her Instagram followers. The "Toxic" singer shared the somewhat comical story on social media under a photo of the bathroom door. "At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!! I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!! I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said 'gross' but didn’t throw it away and then I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere!!!!" she wrote.popculture.com
