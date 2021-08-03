Willard O. Ekegren
Ekegren, Willard O. Age 97, of Richfield and Bloomington, MN, passed away on August 1, 2021. Retired Air Traffic Controller, Willard was a graduate of Roosevelt High School -1942, and a B-25 Pilot, 57th Bomb Wing in Italy in WWII. He was a life member of American Legion Post 435 and VFW Post 5555 and DAV Post 1. Survived by Evelyn, his loving wife of 73 years; sons, Dale Ekegren, Larry Ekegren (Sunew Lee), Garry Ekegren and daughter, Kay Slattery (Rick); 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, August 7, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 66th St. and 16th Ave. S., Richfield. Interment Bloomington Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 - 6:30 PM at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield and one hour prior to service at church. Memorials are preferred to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0