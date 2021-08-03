Albert 'Ray' LaCombe

Cancel
LaCombe, Albert "Ray" age 85 of Andover, formerly of Blaine, passed away on July 31, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Ray was a part of the The Minneapolis Commodores (A Barbershop quartet). Enjoyed singing both in the choir at church and with is family / friends. He loved fishing and baseball, he had a generous heart and a charming smile and he will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his wife, Penny; daughter, Machelle; brothers, David, Vernon and Ronny. Survived by his wife, Mary Munson; children, Joel (Donna), Melissa (Mike) Nelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Peterson and Rosella (Derald) Hanson; step-children, Michael (Andi) Munson, Kathy (Brad) Free, Karen (Greg) Asche, David (Amy) Munson; along with many of his other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 2 PM with a visitation one hour prior at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1415 6th Ave, Anoka. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Trinity Episcopal Church or the Alzheimer's Association. A light luncheon will follow the service at the church. TrinityAnoka.org Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220 thurston-lindberg.com.

