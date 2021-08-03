Cancel
NFL

Healthy Sanu providing leadership in 2nd stint with 49ers

By BEN ROSS
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Mohamed Sanu is thrilled to have a second chance with the San Francisco 49ers. His fellow wide receivers might be even more excited to have their favorite resource back. “I love Mo,” Brandon Aiyuk said. “Mo is somebody that I gravitated toward early, from the...

Kyle Shanahan
Dontae Johnson
#49ers#American Football#Ap#The Atlanta Falcons#Niners#Wr Jalen Hurd#Acl
