Politics

White reminds drivers of electronic insurance verification

beverlyreview.net
 3 days ago

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers that electronic verification of automobile insurance has begun, and vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and $100 reinstatement fee. Enforcement of the state’s mandatory insurance electronic verification program began on July 1. Insurance...

