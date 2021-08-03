Ish Smith reportedly joining Hornets, his record 12th team
Former Wizards point guard Ish Smith has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to play for his hometown Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report. Smith is set to become the fifth NBA player ever to play for 12 NBA teams, the most in league history. Joe Smith, Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, and NBC Sports Washington analyst Tony Massenburg are the other four players to have played for a whopping 12 teams in their careers.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0