Sylvia Irene Chase
Chase, Sylvia Irene Age 92, of Brooklyn Center, passed away peacefully on July 31. Preceded in death by husband, Harold; and several brothers & sisters. Survived by sons, Michael (Lisa), Robert, David (Judy), Richard, Philip (Kelly), Jonathan (Nicole); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette; cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. Memorial service at 11AM on August 9, at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel. Visitation at 10 AM. The family requires that masks be worn. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery at 12:30 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Washburn-McReavy.com.www.startribune.com
