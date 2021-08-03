Cancel
Texas State

Federal judge blocks Texas order restricting transport of migrants

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
A federal judge in El Paso on Tuesday temporarily blocked an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) restricting the transportation of undocumented migrants. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone's ruling is a win for the Biden administration, in the latest clash between Texas and the Department of Justice, which filed a lawsuit against the state last week challenging Abbott's executive order on migrants.

