VIDEO: Tune in as Casper City Council vote on scooter rules, liquor licenses and more

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will be holding a regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 3 at Casper City Hall. The council is set to consider possible changes to the “toy vehicle” ordinance on third reading during Tuesday’s meeting. If the council passes the proposed new ordinance, dockless scooter companies could begin to operate in the Casper area. Dockless scooter company Bird, which operates in multiple cities across the country, is planning to bring at least 50 dockless scooters to Casper once rules allow.