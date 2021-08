What a couple of weeks it has been. In the span of two weeks, we saw the expansion draft, the NHL draft, a few trades, and a few free agent signings. Usually we have 4-6 weeks for this, or about the time a sprained knee heals. Now with things slowing down, we can move away from news and rumors and back to actual analysis. So let’s jump back to the 2021 draft and grade the Rangers picks. We will be giving quick blurbs and a grade for each pick, with longer scouting reports coming for each kid as more things slow down.