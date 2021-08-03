'Hamilton' Reopens In SF Next Week With $10 Ticket Lottery, Vaccination Requirement

Live theater has returned to San Francisco, and the first big production to reopen is BroadwaySF's Hamilton at the Orpheum Theater. Hamilton reopens next Tuesday night, August 10, and runs for just four weeks, through September 5. The Tony-winning and now Emmy-nominated musical returns with the same excellent cast it had just as the pandemic shut down all theater last March — and they were just about ten weeks from the end of their planned run at that point, having opened in SF on this leg in February 2019.