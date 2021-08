The Hyundai Ioniq 5 doesn’t just look good but as Rory Reid from AutoTrader says in a new review, it is an excellent car to drive. While the Ioniq 5 isn’t the first electric vehicle from Hyundai, it is its most impressive and the first that could be considered as a legitimate rival to what Tesla is producing. Heck, it’s no wonder that the car has quickly racked up numerous industry awards.