Baltimore Police, Residents Connect For National Night Out

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Brandon Scott stressed the importance of better ties between police and residents. The mayor and Commissioner Michael Harrison went to more than three dozen community events.

Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Police find shooting victim near West Baltimore carry-out

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- Police are investigating a West Baltimore shooting that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday night. At approximately 11:19PM, police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Lanvale Street to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert for gunfire. When officers arrived in the area...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Suspect in June homicide in York City arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man who is accused in the June shooting death of a 34-year-old York City man. Jamar Generette, 33, was arrested by York City Police in the 600 block of West College Avenue, according to a department news release. He is in York County Prison and his bail is denied.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Demolition Of The Baltimore City Detention Center Completed Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center will be completed Tuesday. Governor Larry Hogan will speak at the event. WJZ will stream it live on this page at 9:15 a.m. Hogan shut down the detention center in July 2015, and the $27 million demolition began in 2019. The detention center has been called the worst jail in the country. At the start of demolition in 2019, Governor Hogan removed the first brick, and Tuesday, Hogan operated an excavator to tear out a window after speaking to a crowd at the scene. #HAPPENING NOW: @GovLarryHogan taking down the last of 17 buildings...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Shot In Baltimore Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said one man was shot Monday night in west Baltimore and another was shot Tuesday morning in south Baltimore. Officers responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times. Police said officers rendered first aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Western District shooting detectives at 410-396-2477. Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, there they found a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives found that the man was shot on the 3600 block of Pottee Street and driven to the hospital by a family member. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
foxbaltimore.com

Man with open warrant shot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- At approximately 12:23 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to a shooting that took place in 1300 to 1400 Block of Laurens Street. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the right knee. The man with an open warrant out in Baltimore County was transported...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Seek Location Of Monday Afternoon Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for leads on the scene of a nonfatal shooting Monday. At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left bicep. Police said his wounds are non-life-threatening. Northern District detectives are working to determine where in the city the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Seven Baltimore City Fire Department Take-Home Vehicles Assigned To Members Who Live Out Of State, Report Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department may be wasting money on take-home vehicles, a new report from the city inspector general found. According to the report issued Wednesday, seven of the department’s take-home vehicles are assigned to members who travel to work from out of state. One travels nearly 60 miles each way from Queen Anne’s County. The members commute around 100,000 miles per year with more than $63,000 in annual maintenance and repair costs. Three of the department’s shift commanders live out of state. Their rotating schedules require they commute to the city 10 to 15 days per month....
Anne Arundel County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Police Join Residents For Night Out After Long Pandemic Lockdown

At Garden Village Community Center on the edge of Baltimore City and Baltimore County, some police officers handed out yellow drawstring bags and snacks, while others crossed the street to play basketball with neighborhood kids. And at 10th Avenue Park in Anne Arundel County’s Brooklyn Park neighborhood, kids saw armored...
foxbaltimore.com

3 men injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Tuesday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Three men were shot in Baltimore City Tuesday evening, two in the east and one on O'Donnell Street in the southeast. Two of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries; the third victim's condition is unknown. A 32-year-old man was shot on O'Donnell Street just east of South Haven...
WBOC

Md. State Police to Participate in Annual National Night Out Activities

PIKESVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police will join communities and other law enforcement agencies across the state on Tuesday, Aug. 3, in support of National Night Out. Every year since 1984 National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comaraderie to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Communities, police gather for National Night Out in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Communities across central Ohio gathered for several National Night Out events on Tuesday. The annual events aim to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement by using block parties and community events to promote a fun and safe environment. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant attended the...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officers Hit The Street To Mingle With Community For National Night Out

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police officers will be out on Tuesday evening, meeting members of the community and mingling with those they serve. Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual event promoting police and community partnerships. (credit: CBS) CBS4 found Denver police officers, including Chief Paul Pazen, out with the “Copsicle Cruiser” handing out ice cream at Mestizo-Curtis Park. (credit: CBS) “There are events in every part of the city all over, we encourage folks to get out to say ‘Hi’ to neighbors to meet someone new, participate in National Night Out. It’s how we can make Denver a stronger and safer city,” said Pazen. (credit: CBS) Other police departments across Colorado are hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County

ABERDEEN, MD—A loud explosion was felt in many parts of eastern Baltimore County on Wednesday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department says reports began pouring in regarding a loud boom and homes shaking.  NottinghamMD.com received dozens of reports from Middle River to Parkville to Kingsville. The source of the explosion was an ordnance detonation at Aberdeen Proving … Continue reading "Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County" The post Aberdeen Proving Ground ordnance explosion shakes eastern Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.

