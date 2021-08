The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay now knows at least who they will be playing in men’s and women’s basketball before opening Horizon League play for the 2021-2022 season. On October 29th men’s basketball will host an exhibition with St. Norbert’s College and then begin their regular season with a home game against Indiana State on November 9th. Just three days later the Phoenix travel to Wisconsin and they also participate in the Jersey Mike’s Classic from July 18th to July 21st. The non-conference schedule for UWGB ends with a December 22nd road game at Minnesota.