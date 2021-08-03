bears family fest
After a difficult 2020 for Bears players and fans alike, there were some big signs of excitement at Soldier Field. NBC 5’s Kye Martin reports.www.nbcchicago.com
After a difficult 2020 for Bears players and fans alike, there were some big signs of excitement at Soldier Field. NBC 5’s Kye Martin reports.www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0