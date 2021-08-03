FORECAST: Despite the clouds, we'll remain dry this evening

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Expect to see more sun than clouds today thanks to weak high pressure building into our west, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb, meaning it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We are not fully out of the woods from scattered rain showers this afternoon. A pesky upper level disturbance overhead has the potential to ripple off a pop up shower or two later today. Coverage for rain activity should be less than what occurred yesterday, but the potential is there for a stray shower or isolated storm to develop. Winds will be fairly calm for most of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temps bottoming out in the mid to low 60s.