Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

FORECAST: Despite the clouds, we'll remain dry this evening

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says you won't need that umbrella tonight. Here's his latest weather update.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Clouds
Related
Environmentwcbi.com

Typical late summer pattern developing

SUMMARY: No major weather maker is going to affect the region anytime soon… but spotty storms will return from time to time going forward. Humidity and temperatures are set to rise heading into next week. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm. Lows in the mid to low 60s. THURSDAY: Partly...
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a small chance for a light isolated shower. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for eastbound travelers. Grab the shades and leave the umbrellas as today’s rain chance is hardly worthy, but not necessarily zero.
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity!

A frontal boundary over southeastern Southern New England will be the focus for showers/drizzle through the morning. The axis of heaviest rain is primarily over Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. Therefore, we don’t expect any flooding concerns here in Connecticut. The last of the rain showers will move out of Connecticut this afternoon, and some partial clearing is likely along and to the west of the I-91 corridor.
Environmentyourcentralvalley.com

Wednesday Evening Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We finally will feel average temperatures tomorrow. The cool down will be short-lived, however. Expect triple digits to return again this weekend. We have a consistent forecast for the Sierra. Expect sunshine for the next week with highs in the low 80s.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Technical Discussion: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity!

Overcast will break in the afternoon. Coastal winds may start to pick up in that timeframe as well. Pockets of drizzle and light rain can be expected through the next several hours in the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will fail to reach 80 thanks to the cloud cover. The decreasing cloud cover will lead to mostly sunny skies on Friday!
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Wet weather possible overnight

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says showers are possible later this evening. Here's his latest weather update. Technical Discussion: From showers (perhaps downpours) to a return to summer heat & humidity!. Periods of rain, heavy at times, could impact eastern Connecticut tonight through tomorrow morning. Summer warmth returns starting Friday and higher...
EnvironmentWTRF

Not out of the woods just yet for rain this afternoon

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Expect to see more sun than clouds today thanks to weak high pressure building into our west, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb, meaning it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We are not fully out of the woods from scattered rain showers this afternoon. A pesky upper level disturbance overhead has the potential to ripple off a pop up shower or two later today. Coverage for rain activity should be less than what occurred yesterday, but the potential is there for a stray shower or isolated storm to develop. Winds will be fairly calm for most of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temps bottoming out in the mid to low 60s.
New York City, NYpix11.com

The city remains dry but eastern LI gets drenched

NEW YORK — It’s all quiet for much of the region, but the frontal boundary offshore continued to keep the clouds around for the second day in a row. A pair of low pressure systems will ride along the front bringing some rain for Long Island. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday morning for Suffolk County as the rain could come down heavy.
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unsettled weather will continue on Thursday over the panhandle. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s w/decreasing rain chances. On Thursday low pressure will develop in the Gulf and move across the panhandle. This will bring higher rain chances to our area. The rain chances will be highest at the coast (60%) and lowest inland (40%). Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The rain chances will decrease this weekend and the temperatures will increase. Highs will get closer to 90 and rain chances will decrease to 40%.
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: Dry & Warm Thursday

Gorgeous, dry weather continues Thursday, but clouds and scattered showers are on the way for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine. Dry and warm with low humidity. Temperatures remain below average, only reaching the mid-upper 80s. High temperature: 87°. Normal High: 90°. Chance of rain: 0%. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Technical Discussion: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity!

A frontal boundary over southeastern Southern New England will be the focus for showers/drizzle through the morning. The axis of heaviest rain is primarily over Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. Therefore, we don’t expect any flooding concerns here in Connecticut. The last of the rain showers will move out of Connecticut this afternoon, and some partial clearing is likely along and to the west of the I-91 corridor.
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity

Summertime heat and humidity are making a comeback. Here's Thursday's noon forecast. Technical Discussion: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity!. Periods of rain, heavy at times, could impact eastern Connecticut tonight through tomorrow morning. Summer warmth returns starting Friday and higher humidity follows thereafter!. A few...

Comments / 0

Community Policy