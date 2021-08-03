Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3

Motorsport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing up we look back over the first half of the F1 season and focus on the Hungarian grand prix as Esteban Ocon became a Grand Prix winner after a thrilling race. We talk to Alpine's Marcin Budkowski who's just about got his voice back. We'll look at Formula 3 and Formula E, W Series, IndyCar and a whole lot more. I learn about truck racing with a young star, talk bikes with Christian Iddon and a Rallying Legend stops by to say hello. All coming your way this week on this week's episode of this week.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Buxton
Person
Christian Iddon
Person
Esteban Ocon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Formula 3#Indycar#Hungarian#Alpine#Indycar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is there a new ‘worst kept’ secret for 2022?

With Ross Chastain set to move to Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, is Kurt Busch’s destination a foregone conclusion?. Just over a month after announcing that they will be acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Trackhouse Racing Team confirmed that Ross Chastain is set to join the team as their second driver next year.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ross Chastain: Trackhouse NASCAR Cup opportunity 'indescribable'

In late June, Trackhouse announced the purchase of the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing, where Chastain currently calls home. Trackhouse said it still planned to run two fulltime Cup teams in 2022 but its current driver, Daniel Suarez, would fill one of the positions. The other remained up for grabs with Ganassi’s two current drivers – Chastain and Kurt Busch – candidates for the job.
MotorsportsSportsnet.ca

F1 mid-season review: Hamilton vs. Verstappen rivalry heating up

It’s the midway mark of the Formula One season with 11 races down and 12 more to come after the summer break. Let’s take a look at the storylines that have highlighted the first half of 2021 and things to keep an eye on when racing resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug. 29.
MotorsportsSkySports

Hungarian GP driver ratings: The big winners after drama and crashes aplenty, with Esteban Ocon on top

Formula 1 has its 111th race winner, and you will have to go some to find a more unlikely, and - as Esteban Ocon's fellow drivers attested - popular first-time victor. Ocon was already having a good weekend before Sunday's race, reaching Q3 for the first time since the Monaco GP, but he probably would not have expected much more than that starting position of eighth come the chequered flag.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half F1 car

Despite the red flag offering Red Bull the chance to effect repairs – which included taping up holes and bending pipework back in to shape – in the end some damage could not be fixed in time before the race itself got properly going. "It was just too much," said...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR returns to indoor mask mandate at Watkins Glen

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR issued an update to its covid protocols which states that beginning with this weekend’s ARCA and NASCAR races at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, it will require all personnel wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas will include...
MotorsportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

AUTO RACING

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 70 laps, 1:32:54.762. 2. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70, +1.859 seconds. 3. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 70, +2.736. 4. (15) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 70, +15.018. 5. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 70, +15.651. 6....
NHLchatsports.com

SCH Podcast: Musings on Madison, Episode 59 - Recapping a wild week from the Blackhawks’ 2021 offseason

Welcome to Episode 59 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the recent trades, free agent signings and draft picks made by the Blackhawks. The crew also reflects upon some favorite Niklas Hjalmarsson moments and gives a smokin’ food take.
Motorsportskfgo.com

Motor racing-Mercedes expect Hamilton to come back strong from F1 break

LONDON (Reuters) – Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from a strength-sapping Hungarian Grand Prix and will be in good shape for the second half of the Formula One season, Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott said on Wednesday. The Briton suffered dizziness and fatigue after Sunday’s race at...
Premier LeagueMotorsport.com

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Formula 2 racer Ticktum first linked up with Williams' academy in December 2019 as development driver, having exited Red Bull's junior team midway through that year. But it emerged on Tuesday that the 22-year-old was released from Williams' young driver academy last week, with Ticktum claiming it was because there was "no option for an F1 seat in 2022 for me".
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Latest news on Watkins Glen

With rising COVID-19 cases across the country, NASCAR will reinstitute a limited mask policy for those who work at the track. Before the NASCAR Cup Series schedule resumes this Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Daniel Suárez is taking an important detour. NASCAR Cup. 1 d. Trackhouse Racing has confirmed...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Evans ends Porsche speculation with new Jaguar Formula E deal

Jaguar Racing gave the Kiwi his first professional contract in motorsport when he was hired straight from the GP2 Series for an electric championship debut in 2016-17. Evans has since stayed put at the squad and out-lasted team-mates Adam Carroll, inaugural series champion Nelson Piquet Jr, Alex Lynn, James Calado and Tom Blomqvist.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

The Formula 2 driver, a member of the Sauber Academy affiliated to the Alfa Romeo, will be joining the team for an outing in a 2019 specification C38 at the Hungarian Grand Prix venue on Wednesday. Pourchaire will share the track with Ferrari and McLaren, all taking part in a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

WRT: No disappointment despite dramatic Spa 24 miss

Vosse described the events that led up to the WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 with Dries Vanthoor at the wheel losing the lead to the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi with just 10 minutes to go as "a lot of fun". "We all like...
Motorsport.com

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Davide Brivio's arrival as racing director at the Alpine Formula 1 team, which achieved its first victory under its new guise in Hungary last Sunday with Esteban Ocon, was announced on the eve of the MotoGP pre-season phase earlier this year and caught everyone at the Hamamatsu-based brand by surprise.
MotorsportsInternational Business Times

Max Verstappen Reveals Incredible Mindset In Beating Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen is always brimming with confidence whenever he talks about his ultimate nemesis Lewis Hamilton. Despite being fueled by determination to bounce back, Verstappen still failed to dominate the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, having finished at ninth plance. Making things worse for the Dutchman, his championship rival Hamilton managed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy