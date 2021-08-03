Cancel
Bridgeport Islanders change assistant coaches, sign Chris Terry and re-sign five more

By Michael Fornabaio
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking over their coaching staff, the Bridgeport Islanders this fall will be without a local legend for the first time in a decade while they add a former AHL coach of the year. The team announced Tuesday that Rick Kowalsky has been hired as an assistant coach under head coach...

