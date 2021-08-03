Cancel
Lifestyle

Ask Aunt Laura – Taming Parchment Paper

By Laura Bullock
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I love parchment paper! Use it to line your pans and baking sheets so that clean-up is a snap!. However, the tricky part is getting it to fit properly into your pan. Tear off the size you’ll need, scrunch it up and give it a quick rinse under the faucet or a dunk in a container of water.

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
