Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular over the years, especially large king sizes for sharing. The increased pressure the weighted blanket applies to the body may help reduce anxiety and encourage relaxation for some people. They're typically filled with ball bearings or beads and can range from two pounds up to 36 pounds. So if you're looking for a new way to drift off to sleep or if you just want something to help you decompress from the day, we say give a weighted blanket a try. To help you find the best one for you, we've put together a list of our favorite king sized weighted blankets available today.