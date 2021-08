As the HIMSS 2021 Annual Conference next week, I thought I’d highlight a number of the things I’m most excited to see and hear at the conference. No doubt, the HIMSS 2021 conference will be unlike any other thanks to COVID moving it to the summer in Las Vegas and virtually. The former likely won’t happen again (Note: As a Vegas resident, I’m required to tell you that it’s a dry heat), but I expect the later will likely continue so that more people can join in virtually.