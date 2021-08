Earlier this year as the vaccine rollout began it seemed like things would finally start to get back to normal. Places where crowds of people used to gather, like sporting events or theme parks, began to reopen and relax restrictions. Disneyland, that had been closed for over a year, finally reopened, and Walt Disney World began to let more people through the gates. But now as coronavirus cases are once again on the increase, almost entirely among the unvaccinated, the question of whether mask rules should return is being asked. And so many are wondering how those decisions might impact the theme parks.