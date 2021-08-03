The Must-Have Accessory at This Year's Met Gala? A Vaccine

The Met Gala is back at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this fall, but attendees won’t be allowed in without a vaccine. “Currently, all attendees at the Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” a spokesperson for the annual event told the Daily Beast. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.