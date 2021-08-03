Cancel
Entertainment

A ‘Roaring Era' for Concerts and Live Events Is Coming, Says Live Nation CEO

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation's Ticketmaster just had one of its best months ever in North America, a sign that audiences are ready to venture outside the home. The company said that most of its festivals have sold out quickly and average ticket prices are up 10% from 2019 levels. CEO Michael Rapino...

Live Nation Posts Strong Quarter as Concert Business Cautiously Moves Ahead

UPDATED: Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, posted strong second-quarter earnings as the concert business cautiously moves ahead amid deep concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 variant and lower-than-sensible vaccination rates in the U.S. Operating income for the quarter was up over $450 million and its adjusted...
Live Nation Entertainment, inc (LYV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Nation Entertainment, inc (NYSE:LYV) Good day, everyone. My name is Hector, and I will be your conference operator on today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Live Nation Entertainment's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, Live Nation has asked me to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments and similar matters. Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and eight-K, for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results. Live Nation will also refer to some non-GAAP measures on this call.
New policies to expect at Live Nation concerts this summer

Live Nation is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. For a limited time only, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees. Show Me St. Louis teamed...
Live Nation offering $20 concert tickets this Wednesday

Set your alarm because starting Wednesday at noon, Live Nation will launch its Return to Live: $20 All-In Tickets sale featuring tickets to dozens of concerts for just $20. The $20 All-In promotion will run through Sunday and include tickets to upcoming Saratoga Performing Arts Center shows and concerts throughout the country. This year, participating artists include Alanis Morissette, Darryl Hall & John Oates, Jonas Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Maroon 5 and many more appearing at SPAC and elsewhere.
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is 'Unlikely' to Join Group's 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
New York Auto Show Canceled Amid Delta Spike

For the second straight year, organizers are pumping the brakes on the New York International Auto Show. In an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon, auto show president Michael Schienberg announced that the convention -- set to begin on Aug. 20 -- was canceled, citing spiking COVID-19 caseloads from the hyper-contagious delta variant and state and local safety measures for the cancellation.
TheGrio Welcomes an Ad Sales/Client Partnerships VP

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has selected a VP of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships with the highly focused role of representing all platforms associated with its African American-targeted brand theGrio. Taking the role is Jocelyn Langevine. Her task: to bring advertisers to theGrio website, the broadcast and digital...
Love Record Stores announce vinyl releases for 2021

Love Record Stores is set to return for a second year running next month – see all the details below. The campaign’s inaugural event in June 2020 brought in over £1million in sales, with the initiative being launched to support record stores that faced difficult setbacks throughout the COVID pandemic.
Santana to Release 'Blessings and Miracles' Album on BMG

“I would like to thank everyone at BMG for sharing our collective commonality - vision to touch people’s hearts with energy, conviction and integrity,” Santana said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need songs and melodies to remind us that we are significant, meaningful and that life is full of blessings and miracles.”
Lollapalooza's Big Return Helped Usher In A New Festival Season [REVIEW]

As Lollapalooza’s gates opened on Thursday morning, the air was filled with fizzy excitement. Whoops rippled through the throngs of fans decked out in jewels, body glitter, and other adornments as the rush moved toward the main entrance. One attendee triumphantly thrust his vaccination card aloft as he yelled “Summertime Chi!”
Phish Tour 2021 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny: Nashville Night 2

Phish tour reached the one-week point on Wednesday as the band returned to Ascend Amphitheater for their second of two shows in Nashville. Repeats finally started with four songs making their second appearance of the run. While Wednesday’s first set had it’s moments, the six-song second set was an all-killer, no-filler affair filled with impressive improvisation.
Clubbing TV unveils its 2021 Top 40 Live Streaming DJs

The First international TV dedicated to DJs and club culture is unveiling its 2021 Top 40 Live Streaming DJs. From superstar DJs to upcoming new talents, the list is ranking dj sets and live performances streamed all over the internet. 12 independent professionals of the music industry were asked to...

