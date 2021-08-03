Luke Campbell to make Frederick County Olympic history by running in 4x400 relay for Germany

Brunswick High alum and German athlete Luke Campbell will run Friday in the 4x400-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Associated Press

Luke Campbell’s Summer Olympics experience was already personally gratifying, as the Brunswick High alum crushed his personal record Sunday in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Next, he’ll make even more local history Friday by running on Germany’s 4x400-meter relay team, according to Campbell’s brother, Robin.

Robin Campbell said Luke gave him the news Tuesday morning from Tokyo. Luke Campbell will become the first athlete from Frederick County to compete in more than one event during an Olympic Games.

Debbie Thompson Brown, who was then still a student at Frederick High, ran in a preliminary heat of the 200-meter dash at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

After her, the next local Olympian, Frederick High’s Vikas Gowda, threw the discus for his native India in four consecutive Summer Games from 2004 through 2016.

Campbell, 26, is not a German native, but he represents that country because his late mother, Anne, was born there. He has lived there and served in the German army since 2017 — about a year after concluding a decorated track career at Division III Salisbury University, where he won 11 national titles.

Earlier in Tokyo, Campbell ran in two rounds of the 400 hurdles, which is his specialty. He finished 11th overall in the semifinals, missing the final by just three spots despite his personal-best time of 48.62 seconds (his previous best was 49.14).

After his semifinal, the former multiple-time Maryland state champion remained in Japan in case he was tapped for relay duties, and that’s just what occurred.

Germany qualified for the men’s Olympic 4x400 via rankings. Since the country’s reunification in 1990, Germany has made five appearances in the event, with no medals.

The last time it reached the men’s 4x400 final was 2004, when it placed seventh in Athens.

The two first-round heats of the event are scheduled to start at 8:25 p.m. Friday in Tokyo (7:25 a.m. EST).

The Olympics are broadcast on NBC’s family of networks.