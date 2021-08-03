Man, 20, hit and killed in Lynnwood, another badly injured

LYNNWOOD — A man died and another was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after being struck by a driver south of Martha Lake. Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded around 1:40 a.m. to the scene in the 16900 block of 13th Avenue W. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a 64-year-old woman driving a pickup truck hit the two men, both 20. Detectives believe they were part of a group of five people who were riding skateboards, scooters and bicycles on 13th Avenue W.