Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynnwood, WA

Man, 20, hit and killed in Lynnwood, another badly injured

By Herald Staff, Lynnwood
HeraldNet
 1 day ago

LYNNWOOD — A man died and another was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after being struck by a driver south of Martha Lake. Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded around 1:40 a.m. to the scene in the 16900 block of 13th Avenue W. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a 64-year-old woman driving a pickup truck hit the two men, both 20. Detectives believe they were part of a group of five people who were riding skateboards, scooters and bicycles on 13th Avenue W.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Everett, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Martha Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Harborview Medical Center#The Daily Herald#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy