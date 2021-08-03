WWE NXT Results – Ridge Holland’s Ring Return, Love Her Or Lose Her Match, More

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix. We are less than three weeks away from Takeover and after last week, we have a new main event for the show as Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Title. Granted Kross might not mean as much after how things have gone on Monday Night Raw, I’m not sure how much that is going to be worth. Other than that, more things will be happening. Let’s get to it.