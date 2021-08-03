Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Extremely Weird and Wonderful

By William Goodma n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There's not a lot of room for weird in the rigorously managed world of comic book movies. The movies that usually get that tag—Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok—tend to be pretty tame. But you know what's weird? Venom is weird. And it worked! Despite… Despite early trailers selling it as a brooding dark piece, the first Venom is, frankly, bonkers—a weirdly silly and hilarious movie that turns one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous foes into a wisecracking misunderstood creature. What is typically a dark tale of possession quickly becomes a buddy comedy, with Tom Hardy giving a genuinely gonzo performance as both the straight man and the voice of the space monster inhabiting his body. I’m unable how something this off the rails went on to garner a staggering $213 million at the US box office, and 856 million around the world. Nevertheless, Venom was a bonafide hit for Sony, so, naturally, we’re getting a sequel.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Carnage#The Kool Aid Man Esque
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Critics Are Going Crazy For Nicolas Cage’s New Movie

Nicolas Cage likes to go big and bold, which is something he’s been doing increasingly often during his decade-long odyssey traversing the VOD genre circuit. However, every now and again he delivers a performance that reminds you why he’s often held up as one of the best talents of his generation, and his central turn in upcoming drama Pig is even being called one of his very best ever.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor 4: Christian Bale Looks Menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in Leaked Set Photos

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Christian Bale will always be Batman in the eyes of superhero and comic book film fans and while he did exceptional work as the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, that doesn't mean that the decorated actor no longer has the ability to deliver a captivating performance in another comic book-centric project. This is why Bale has signed on to star in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder much to the shock of his avid fans.
MoviesMovieWeb

Skull Is About the First Predator to Come to Earth, Filming Is Almost Complete

After going as quiet as its titular hunter for a while, several new details have now emerged regarding director Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator reboot, including that the movie will be a prequel detailing the first time a Predator visits Earth. Thanks to a recent chat between producers John Davis and John Fox and Collider, we now know that Skull is "an origin story about the Predator's first journey to this planet," and that it will have a similar tone to the 2015 Oscar winner The Revenant.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson’s CGI Smackdown

It’s Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson in the new official trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the latest directorial feature from motion capture genius Andy Serkis. A sequel to the critically-panned but hugely successful 2018 comic book tentpole “Venom,” which earned over $800 million at the worldwide box office, “Let There Be Carnage” also marks the return of Michelle Williams to the franchise and the introduction of “Moonlight” Oscar nominee Naomie Harris as Shriek, the love interest for Carnage.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor Star Matt Damon Faces Backlash for "Complaining" About Superhero Films

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The superhero genre has been part of cinema for decades but there's no denying that huge media franchises like the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have dominated the movie industry for well over a decade and the abundance of superhero and comic book-related projects only goes to show that the genre isn't going to show signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Marvel and DC. will continue to rule the box office for the foreseeable future.
MoviesComicBook

New Venom 2 Trailer Teases Another Marvel Villain

A brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released this morning and with it came the best look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady as the titular Marvel villain, but he wasn't the only baddie teased in the new footage. It was previously confirmed that actress Naomie Harris will appear in the film as Frances Barrison aka Shriek, another character hailing from the pages of Marvel comics. Though the footage doesn't fully show off Shriek in-costume, she's mostly in prison gear, we do get to see her sonic attack in full force (in addition to the tease of her romance with Kasady).
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Cries Foul on Iron Man Recasting Tweet: "This is Bullshit"

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively believe that there can only be one actor who has the ability to flawlessly portray the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and that is none other than Robert Downey Jr. who flawlessly took on the role. The...
MoviesCNN

The new 'Venom' sequel trailer is here and it's gory

(CNN) The new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" trailer has dropped and it's a frightfest. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 comic book film starring Tom Hardy, who is also in the latest one. Woody Harrelson also stars. The storyline is centered on the two sides of Eddie...
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

The fearless woman who filmed the real 'Jaws'

(CNN) — She's become one of the most passionate and fearless shark advocates in the world, but Valerie Taylor had little interest in the predators during her younger years. The pioneering Australian diver left school at the age of 15 with the intention of becoming an animator, and says she would have chosen to work with tigers if she hadn't "gotten to know sharks."
MoviesMovieWeb

The Flash Movie Villain Revealed and It Hits a Little Too Close to Home?

A new rumor swirling around upcoming DC movie The Flash claims to know who the villain of the piece will be, and it's certainly an unexpected choice. Now, please be aware that this is just a rumor at this stage and has not been confirmed, but it's an interesting one, so here we are. The report claims that the villain of The Flash will be none other than...The Flash, with an evil alternate version of Barry Allen acting as the movie's main protagonist.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Nicolas Cage 'will never see' his new film 'Pig': 'That's too bizarre'

Bizarre is certainly a word that often occupies the same orbit as Nicolas Cage, but not in the context he used it during a recent interview for Variety. "I will never see this movie," Cage told writer Brett Lang about his new dramatic thriller Pig. "I'm told it's a good movie. I'm told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience. It's too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that's too bizarre and whacked out for me."
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer

July 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for Malignant on Tuesday. The latest horror film from director James Wan opens Sept. 10 in theaters and on HBO Max. In the trailer, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) wakens from sleep to a vision of murder. She later sees on the news that the murder really happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy