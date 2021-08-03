Group urges mask wearing in schools ahead of Knox County School Board work session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of parents and community members is planning to bring their concerns to the Knox County Schools Board of Education. They are worried about going back to school without a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise. That’s why they’re planning on speaking up Wednesday at the Board of Education work session. Last week, the board met for its quarterly work session a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its indoor mask guidance.