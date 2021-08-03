Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Group urges mask wearing in schools ahead of Knox County School Board work session

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WATE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of parents and community members is planning to bring their concerns to the Knox County Schools Board of Education. They are worried about going back to school without a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise. That’s why they’re planning on speaking up Wednesday at the Board of Education work session. Last week, the board met for its quarterly work session a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its indoor mask guidance.

www.wate.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knox County Schools#Cdc#Knox County School Board#The Board Of Education#Cdc#Covid
