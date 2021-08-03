Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Teen Records "Creepy" Guy Who Won't Stop Hitting On Her While She's at Work

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It takes guts to walk up to someone that you're interested in and attempt to flirt with them. Just resolving to do so in person is an awkward step and is much higher stakes than just swiping on someone online and sending them an ice breaker through DM on your phone. And as scary as it may be, there are fewer things that get your adrenaline going than going after that initial spark with someone that intrigues you.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Records#Tiktok#Kent University#Others
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

TikTok is left horrified by video of mom yelling 'no!' and stopping her son from PROPOSING as he was pulling a ring from his pocket - but viewers insist the girlfriend 'dodged a bullet'

A TikTok user has horrified viewers with a video of the moment his mother yelled 'no!' and stopped him from proposing to his girlfriend. Dan, who goes by @catdaddan on the app, is now happily married to the girlfriend in question, but his original romantic proposal plans were thwarted by his meddlesome mother.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

'Welcome to catfish 101!' TikTok users are sent into a frenzy by Russian woman's dramatic 'glow up' - and many don't believe it's the same person

A woman's 'glow up' has divided opinion online - with many suggesting the shockingly dramatic transformation isn't real. Influencer Valeria Voronina, thought to be from Russia, shared her extreme makeover video to TikTok last month, which has since amassed more than 31.2million views. Valeria goes from a big-nosed, blotchy, yellow-teethed...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

White TikTok influencers respond after being hit with online backlash for adopting Black child

A white couple on TikTok have hit back after facing criticism over the adoption of their Black son, Abriel.Steven and Ashley Evans, the couple who go by @happilyevansafterr on the platform, posted a video to address the negative comments they received from people.The Evans family documented their adoption journey with their son on the app, and commenters felt that they would not be the best parents for Abriel.Daily Mail notes that they adopted Abriel in 2019.“Being a white father to our adopted Black son, people often comment and tell us that we won’t be able to raise him to be a strong black man someday,”...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Man Insults Woman Whose Baby Stared at Him, Gets What He Deserves in a Few Seconds — Story of the Day

Lisa was just trying to enjoy a sunny Sunday morning with her baby and dog when a rude man ruined everything. But Karma acts fast and he learned his lesson within seconds. It’s a beautiful Sunday morning, “The perfect weather for a walk in the park and an espresso afterward, right baby Mario?” says Lisa to her son, a cute one-year-old cute boy.
Behind Viral Videoswomansday.com

People Are Losing It at This Video of Addison Rae Filming a TikTok in Front of Someone Trying to Work

If there’s one thing we know about being a social media sensation and especially a TikToker, it’s that there is no room for embarrassment. Whether vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you’ve got to be willing to just go with it! Which is exactly what’s going on in new behind-the-scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man behind her awkwardly tries to work on his laptop. Props to her and him, quite frankly.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy