Write Field: Rainbow Farming

Last summer at about 1 am, on a ship heading across the Pacific Ocean out of Honolulu, Hawaii, I believe I saw what appeared to be a rainbow. Was this possible?. You saw a nocturnal rainbow, sometimes called a moonbow. It forms when the moon is bright enough to have its light reflected and refracted through water droplets to form a colored bow. Moonbows differ from normal sun-produced rainbows in that the colors are usually faint or muted, often appearing white. They are most commonly sighted in the tropics where the coexistence of nocturnal showers and moonlight are a far more common occurrence than in the higher latitudes where skies tend to be cloudy during nighttime rains.